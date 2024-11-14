New Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor to be sworn in today

Connect with us

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 14- New Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Evans Kapkea will be sworn in following a gazettement by Governor Jonathan Bii.

Kapkea will succeed former deputy governor John Barorot after his resignation, after serving two years under Governor Bii.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is expected to grace the homecoming ceremony of Kapkea at his Tembelio home in Uasin Gishu County.

Governor Bii, officially appointed Kapkea as the new Deputy Governor following a court ruling on October 14.

Eldoret High Court Presiding Judge Justice Reuben Nyakundi ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Governor Bii to gazette Kapkea as the newly appointed Deputy Governor of Uasin Gishu County.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred under Chapter Eleven of the Constitution of Kenya, section 32D of the County Governments Act, 2012, and the Judgment of the High Court of Kenya at Eldoret in Constitutional Petition No. E24 of 2024: County Government of Uasin Gishu and 2 Others versus Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, I, Jonathan Bii Chelilim, the Governor of Uasin Gishu County, appoint EVANS KIPRUTO KAPKEA as the Deputy Governor of Uasin Gishu County,” the Gazette notice dated October 22 read.

Justice Nyakundi’s ruling mandated the IEBC to formally include Evans Kapkea’s name in the official Kenya Gazette notice as the newly nominated Deputy Governor of Uasin Gishu County, effective from the date of his vetting by the county assembly.

The County Government had taken legal action to compel the IEBC to gazette Kapkea following his nomination by Governor Bii and subsequent approval by the county assembly. The court denied IEBC’s request to delay the execution of the ruling.

Former Deputy Governor Barorot resigned to take up a position as CEO of a global ICT company.

