New sugar Act to kick off next week

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Sugar Bill, recently assented into law by President William Ruto is set for operationalization by 21st, November this year.

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) acting Director Jude Chesire says the transition and technical committee are working round the clock to ensure the necessary requirements are in place to aid its kick off.

Chesire says the first on the table is to draft the regulations, a working document to be presented to the stakeholders before the year ends.

He noted that the same regulations that were developed anchored under the Crops Act, will be changed to reflect the new Act, which is the Sugar Act number 11 of 2024.

“This time round the Act is very clear that the regulations are supposed to have been drafted within 6 months, previously there was no cap on the period on which the regulations are made,” he said.

The new Act is set to regulate and provide structure to the sugar industry in the country.

In the new law, the re-establishment of the Kenya Sugar Board (KSB) has been factored in and will take over the roles currently undertaken by the Sugar Directorate of the Agriculture and Food Authority.

Chesire who spoke to the press in Kisumu on Friday during a consultation forum with farmers on the new Act, says farmers stand to reap huge from the new arrangements.

“We are not reinventing the wheel, the issues are the same but we are prioritizing the drafting of the regulations to allow the farmers to start enjoying the benefits,” he said.

Samuel Ongo’u, Director AFA representing the sugar value chain lauded President Ruto for assenting to the Sugar Act, which he says has breathed a new life into the sector.

Ongo’u says the sector has achieved a number of achievements under the new regime of Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Writing off of the debts to the tune of Sh. 117 billion was a huge breakthrough besides allowing sugarcane farmers to access subsidized fertilizers for the first time,” he said.

He says they have looked into the Act and can point to a number of benefits that will be derived from it for the interest of the farmers.

“Farmers will be having a slot in the research institute, more directors in the board and representatives in the pricing committee,” he said.

Ongo’u says the 40 percent that will be deducted for cane development is a greater achievement in the industry since it will address the cane shortage that has been witnessed in the past.

