Donald Trump.

World

Netanyahu and Orban lead congratulations to Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungary’s Victor Orban have been among the first world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump – the projected winner of the US presidential election.

The election of a new president isn’t a big deal for the US only – a new leader a new leader in the White House can transform the country’s foreign policy and its position towards to its friends and foes internationally.

Here is how some of the world’s leaders have reacted so far.

In his statement, Netanyahu spoke of “history’s greatest comeback”, adding that Trump’s return to office offered a “new beginning for America a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America”.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – a close ally – said Trump’s election was “a much needed victory for the world”.

“The biggest comeback in US political history!” he wrote in a post on X.

Mr Orban had openly endorsed Mr Trump’s re-election bid, after being the first and only EU leader to back him in 2016.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I look forward to working with Trump in the years ahead”.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” Starmer added.

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Trump, saying he was ready to work together with him just as before, “with respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity”.

Macron also said that he had held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, over working to defend Europe’s interests and values while co-operating with the US.

Nato’s Secretary General Mark Rutte said Trump’s leadership “will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through Nato”.

Donald Trump has been critical of the Nato alliance, accusing its European allies of not paying enough for security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X: “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer.”

