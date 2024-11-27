Connect with us

The Commission, in a statment on Wednesday, said the activist made utterances that violate the National Cohesion and Integration (NCI) Act of 2008

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC books Khelef Khalifa for questioning over ethnic contempt

NCIC CEO Harrison Kariuki directed Khalifa to appear before the Commission on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27—The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned the Director of the Muslim Human Rights (MUHURI) organization, Khelef Khalifa, over ethnic contempt, hate speech, and discrimination.

The Commission, in a statment on Wednesday, said the activist made utterances that violate the National Cohesion and Integration (NCI) Act of 2008.

NCIC CEO Harrison Kariuki directed Khalifa to appear before the Commission on Monday, December 9, 2024.

“NCIC summons Mr. Khelef Khalifa over utterances bordering on ethnic contempt, hate speech, and discrimination contrary to the NCI Act of 2008,” he said.

“We call on Kenyans to exercise tolerance and promote harmonious coexistence as relevant law enforcement agencies address the matter,” Kariuki urged.

The summons follow the circulation of a clip online showing Khalifa addressing a gathering in Lamu County, where he spoke on issues related to land ownership, security, development marginalization, and perceived unfairness in government representation.

Lamu question

In the video, Khalifa alleged that communities that relocated to Lamu during former President Jomo Kenyatta’s tenure have negatively impacted the development and welfare of the local community.

He further claimed that individuals from other regions have continued to acquire and control land, influencing land ownership and governance at the expense of the people of Lamu.

“Limuru, the Kikuyu people met without involving any other tribe to discuss their own matters and concerns, not national issues. This Kenya is just a name; every tribe is fighting for itself. Each tribe is fighting for the presidency for their own benefit, not for the country,” NCIC quoted Khalifa as saying.

The NCIC stated that such utterances are likely to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, and violence or discrimination, undermining harmonious coexistence between communities and religious groups, which contravenes the NCI Act of 2008.

Kariuki reminded Khalifa that failing to appear before the Commission constitutes an offense under the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

