NCCK Convenes Male Engagement Forum in Embu to Tame GBV Against Men

EMBU, Kenya, Nov 29 – As the world observes 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has convened a male engagement forum in Embu County.
The three-day forum that commenced on Thursday is meant to bring to attention cases of men experiencing GBV that NCCK undeniably said were on the rise in the county.
Stakeholders argued that male cases have received less attention than females with the society being quick to publicly condemn male perpetrators of GBV without according the same treatment to females who victimize men.
NCCK Embu County Chair Bishop Stephen Njogu said men have been suffering in silence for long and for a number of reasons including shame, ridicule and fear of being perceived as weak or less masculine.
He encouraged men not to shy away from reporting abuses meted on them by their wives for redress.
The man of cloth said the era of men suffering in silence due to cultural and traditional misconceptions that men could only be abusers was over.
He said they will also organize outreach programs to reach out to men with a view of instituting strong communications systems towards reporting and alleviation of GBV cases.
Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Embu Branch Chair Mugo Mate said GBV does not only leave lasting effects on victims physically, mentally and socially but also economically.
He said GBV contributes to job losses, lowered productivity and economic output of the victims leaving dependents’ welfare in shambles.
NGO Uraia Trust Coordinator Sospeter Gitonga called for a survey to be conducted to establish the extent and prevalence of GBV cases against men.
