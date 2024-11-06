NCAJ decries underfunding of justice sector as new report highlights shortfall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – The National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) has called for increased funding for the justice system to expedite service delivery in the justice sector, as it released its report for the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

The report, launched on Wednesday, states that for FY 2023/24, the NCAJ required a total budget of Sh512 million to support its programs against an allocation of Sh118.8 million, leaving a funding gap of Sh393.2 million.

This shortfall has significantly constrained the implementation of critical programs.

The NCAJ expressed its goal to enhance coordination mechanisms and reform efforts, stating that with sufficient funding, strengthened partnerships, and collaboration, it remains optimistic about achieving its FY 2024/25 objectives.

“However, several challenges were encountered, including delays in criminal justice processes—particularly in investigation, prosecution, and trial—as well as overcrowded prison facilities.

Additional challenges include limited integration of justice sector systems, insufficient office space, and inadequate staffing and budget,” the report noted.

The report recommends establishing strategic partnerships for increased funding, including diversifying the funding base by exploring alternative local and international sources.

The NCAJ also advised on enhancing accountability through outcome measurement and reporting, aiming to demonstrate positive societal impacts to secure stronger financial partnerships.

Furthermore, the report suggests increased engagement with the National Treasury and Parliament to secure more budget allocation, especially for critical reforms and core operational needs for the NCAJ and its agencies.

People-centred justice

The NCAJ emphasized that these recommendations are crucial for effective resource mobilization and utilization, thereby strengthening the administration of justice.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, Chairperson of the NCAJ, stated during the launch that the judiciary is dedicated to eliminating barriers to effective justice administration and building a people-centered justice system for all Kenyans.

“We will remain steadfast in implementing priority programs for reforming and improving service delivery in the justice sector, as outlined in today’s report,” said Koome.

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, speaking at the launch, highlighted the NCAJ’s commitment to enhancing justice sector coordination, deepening reforms in criminal and civil justice, improving access to justice for vulnerable groups, supporting efficient justice administration at grassroots levels through Court Users Committees (CUCs), and strengthening the monitoring and evaluation of sectoral programs through active stakeholder engagement.

He noted that citizen-centered efforts have greatly improved access to justice services, especially through CUCs, which play a transformative role in the lives of Kenyans.

