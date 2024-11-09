Connect with us

US President Joe Biden.

World

Nancy Pelosi blames Joe Biden as Democratic finger-pointing intensifies after US election loss

Published

Nov 9 – After a gruelling months-long election campaign, we are now three days out from the US polling day, with Donald Trump and the Republicans projected to win the White House and the Senate.

It’s still not entirely clear which party will take control of the House of Representatives, though it appears likely that could narrowly go to the Republicans too – giving them control of the levers of nearly all parts of the federal government.

There are still votes being counted in several of those races throughout the country, including in California and Ohio. Check out which contests to keep an eye on.

We’re going to pause our live coverage on this page while we wait for a call on the House – but don’t worry, we’ll still be monitoring the progress and will re-boot this page to bring you the latest as soon as we know anything definitive.

In the meantime, you can stay up to date on all of the results from Tuesday’s election with our interactive maps and graphics.

And take a look at our other reporting on how Trump and the Republicans won, Kamala Harris and the Democrats lost, and what Trump’s second term could look like:

