Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime Scene tape.

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutilated Body Found Near Lang’ata Cemetery as Murders Rise in Nairobi

The identity and gender of the victim remain unknown, and detectives are expected to utilize DNA profiling for identification.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 — Detectives in Nairobi have launched an investigation following the discovery of a severely mutilated body near Lang’ata Cemetery.

The remains, which consisted primarily of bones, were found dumped at the site, shocking the local community.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Preliminary examinations revealed that the bones appeared to have been boiled, with flesh meticulously removed.

“The bones appeared as if they had been cooked because they were very dry, suggesting another human being might have eaten them,” said Lang’ata OCPD Ben Barasa.

The identity and gender of the victim remain unknown, and detectives are expected to utilize DNA profiling for identification.

“There were no distinctive features on the remains to determine whether the victim was male or female,” a witness reported.

Crime scene personnel collected evidence from the area, and the remains were moved to the mortuary for preservation and further examination. This incident adds to the growing concern over rising murder rates in Nairobi, which have spiked in recent weeks.

Just two days ago, President William Ruto directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take decisive action against the criminals responsible for the increasing number of femicides and murders in the country. “We must deal decisively and firmly with them,” he stated.

Ruto also urged Kenyans to exercise caution when interacting with strangers, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance to ensure personal safety.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A coalition of human rights organizations recently called on the President to declare femicide a national crisis, emphasizing the urgent need for a coordinated government response to address the systemic violence faced by women and girls in the country.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Urges KRA to Innovate for Easier, Transparent Tax Collection

He lauded the KRA's 2023/2024 accomplishments, which included exceeding targets with over eight million tax returns filed and onboarding 1.2 million new taxpayers.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Calls on Kenyans to Report Tax Evasion and Corruption

He also praised the over eight million Kenyans who met their tax obligations by June 30, surpassing targets by 26%. He acknowledged Lillian Nyawanda...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Home Sweet Home: Gachagua breaks silence following Swearing-in of Kindiki as Deputy President

Home Sweet Home! Thanking God for the gift of my family.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I’ve been a lonely voice in the presidency for two years — help me: Ruto to Kindiki

In a statement that appeared aimed at his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto remarked that his voice within the executive had nearly been drowned...

2 days ago

Kenya

LIVE: Swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Nairobi.

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heightened security at KICC as diplomats, dignitaries settle in for Kindiki’s swearing

Police also set up security checkpoints along key roads leading to the location.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto jets out to Bunjumbura for COMESA Heads of State Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – President William Ruto has jetted out to Bujumbura for the 23rd Summit of Common Market for Eastern and Southern...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kihika chides ‘cynical, unpatriotic’ Kenyans amid fierce PPP debate

Kihika wondered why critics would oppose both external and internal borrowing, reject taxation measures under Finance Bill, while still expecting the president to implement...

4 days ago