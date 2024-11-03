Mutilated Body Found Near Lang’ata Cemetery as Murders Rise in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 — Detectives in Nairobi have launched an investigation following the discovery of a severely mutilated body near Lang’ata Cemetery.

The remains, which consisted primarily of bones, were found dumped at the site, shocking the local community.

Preliminary examinations revealed that the bones appeared to have been boiled, with flesh meticulously removed.

“The bones appeared as if they had been cooked because they were very dry, suggesting another human being might have eaten them,” said Lang’ata OCPD Ben Barasa.

The identity and gender of the victim remain unknown, and detectives are expected to utilize DNA profiling for identification.

“There were no distinctive features on the remains to determine whether the victim was male or female,” a witness reported.

Crime scene personnel collected evidence from the area, and the remains were moved to the mortuary for preservation and further examination. This incident adds to the growing concern over rising murder rates in Nairobi, which have spiked in recent weeks.

Just two days ago, President William Ruto directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take decisive action against the criminals responsible for the increasing number of femicides and murders in the country. “We must deal decisively and firmly with them,” he stated.

Ruto also urged Kenyans to exercise caution when interacting with strangers, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance to ensure personal safety.

A coalition of human rights organizations recently called on the President to declare femicide a national crisis, emphasizing the urgent need for a coordinated government response to address the systemic violence faced by women and girls in the country.

