Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Mungatana withdraws Bill that seeks regulate religious groups

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has withdrawn the Religious Organisations Bill that seeks to regulate religious groups.

Speaking during a joint press conference Wednesday with religious leaders, Mungatana stated that he had written a letter to speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi seeking a formal withdrawal from the bill.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The above Bill came in to being as one of the recommendations of the Adhoc Committee on the Shakahola Massacre that resulted in deaths of over 400 Kenyan citizens,” he stated.

The Bill which has gone through the first reading has had wide consultations from individuals and religious organisations.

“Following the above-mentioned consultations since the bill passed through the first reading in the Senate, it was agreed that I withdraw the Bill to allow for further consensus building among stakeholders,” Mungatana said.

The letter further indicated “In the view of the above, this letter is to witness the formal withdrawal of the Bill and to all intents and purposes, the Bill stands withdrawn.”

The proposed bill aimed at curbing extremism and address the challenges posed by unregulated religious organizations that have emerged in recent years.

The bill proposed a Ksh 5 Million fine, three years in jail or both for anyone who operates an unregistered religious organisation. 

It sets stringent requirements for applications to be considered including proof of at least 25 people who profess the same faith, endorsement by an umbrella religious organisation, a management staff where at least one religious leader has a degree, diploma or certificate in theology.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In October, President Ruto reaffirmed that his administration will not impose regulations on religious activities in the country, emphasizing the constitutional guarantee of freedom of worship.

Ruto further underscored that any reforms to regulate religious institutions should be driven by the institutions themselves, as recommended by the Presidential Taskforce chaired by Rev. Mutava.

The religious leaders have established a task force to develop a comprehensive frame work for self-regulation of the churches

About The Author

Mitchelle Akala

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court stops JKIA from entering into any contract with Adani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The High Court has issued an order stopping Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from entering into any contract or...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Three killed in Murang’a road crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov27—Three people lost their lives Wednesday morning following a crash after the vehicle plunged into Mathioya River following a crash along the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KFS begins construction of electric fence around Ngong Road Forest Sanctuary Block

The Sanctuary Block, the largest of these, covers 695.3 hectares characterized by shrubs, grasslands, and scattered plantations of Eucalyptus species.

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya welcomes US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran backed militant group Hezbollah

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27—Kenya has lauded the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group, reached...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto directs Kenya Innovation Agency to be domiciled in the office of the President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – President William Ruto has directed that the Kenya Innovation Agency be domiciled in the office of the President citing...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC to grill 4 Moi University Council members over Sh2.2bn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will on Wednesday grill four Moi University council members over a Sh2.2 billion...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-PS Macharia Kamau named chair of UN Peacebuilding Fund advisory group

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – Former Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau has been named chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund Advisory Group...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichungwa sustains push on county bosses over road funds, NG-CDF

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has sustained the push to the Council of Governor to withdraw the case...

6 hours ago