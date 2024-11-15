Connect with us

The Embassy said in a security alert issued Thursday that the move is a precautionary measure, arguing that Kenya has occasionally experienced post-election violence during election cycles/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Multi-Sectorial Coordination and Collaboration Forum on Peace and Security launched

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Nairobi County Multi-Sectorial Coordination and Collaboration Forum on Peace and Security has been launched.

The initiative was launched by City Hall in partnership with Midrift Hurinet and the Interior Ministry.

According to Nairobi County Commissioner David Wanyonyi, the forum will activate the egional, county and subcounty peace and security committees.

“We are happy because Nairobi has been the number. We are being sponsored by Midrift,” he said.

On his part, Midrift president Joseph Omondi pointed out that standard operating procedures on how to run the committees will now be formulated.

“We are bringing the Nyumba Kumi, youth, women, private sector and the peacekeepers in a platform to discuss matters peace and security, but also bring our respective reasons whether it’s human or financial.”

