Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

An armed hearder with livestock in Kenya. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Multi-Agency Security Team Evicts Livestock from Kiptunga Forest, Arrests Three

The operation, led by Narok North Sub County Police Commander Harrison Matheka and Njoro Police Commander Paul Wambugu, involved 127 officers from various branches of the National Police Service.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3—A multi-agency security team successfully flushed out hundreds of livestock from Kiptunga Forest and apprehended three suspects during a Saturday operation in Nakuru’s Njoro sub-county.

Kiptunga Forest, which spans 10,363.2 hectares, is the primary catchment area for the Enapuiyapui wetland ecosystem, covering over 160 hectares. It also serves as the source of the Mara River, which sustains the Mara National Reserve and the Serengeti National Park in both Kenya and Tanzania.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The operation, led by Narok North Sub County Police Commander Harrison Matheka and Njoro Police Commander Paul Wambugu, involved 127 officers from various branches of the National Police Service.

The team included personnel from the Administration Police Service (APS), Kenya Police Service (KPS), General Service Unit (GSU), Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

“The team was divided into three sectors, successfully combing Kiptunga Forest. They recovered 117 heads of cattle and 380 sheep, detaining seven suspects,” a police report stated on Sunday. The arrested individuals were taken to Elburgon Police Station and are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

In addition to the recoveries, police noted that hundreds of other animals were driven away from the forest, with the grazers fleeing the scene. The operation concluded at 5:20 PM, with the operation commander holding a debrief in the Kwa Sana Mwala area of Kiptunga Forest, where he commended the officers for their successful efforts.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

5 Killed in Ethnic Clashes over Cattle Rustling along Nakuru-Narok Border

The region has seen frequent conflicts among the Kikuyu, Kipsigis, Maasai, and Ogiek communities over livestock, pasture, and land.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Leads AFRIPOL Talks in Algiers on African Police Cooperation

AFRIPOL collaborates with international law enforcement agencies, including INTERPOL, and partners with various development organizations to combat transnational organized crime, terrorism, and cybercrime.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Ruto presides over KFS Inspector Cadets, Forest Trainees pass-out parade

The addition of more officers in KFS is part of measures taken by the government to support the realisation of efforts to plant 15...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Bans Firearms in Parts of Tana River Amid Deadly Clashes

The ban will last 30 days as authorities work to restore peace.

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Parts of Tana River Declared ‘Disturbed and Dangerous’ Amid Rising Clashes

The clashes, which began on October 4 with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people, have escalated, with a retaliatory attack...

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Mandera police seize 190 bags of smuggled Sugar at the Kenya-Ethiopia border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Security officers in Mandera have confiscated 190 bags of uncustomed sugar during a recent operation in the Siftu area,...

October 9, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja, UNDP Discuss Implementation of Maraga Police Reforms Taskforce

Discussions focused on boosting police capacity through advanced training, digitizing services, and transforming police stations into centers of operational excellence.

October 8, 2024

KENYA US RELATIONS

US Ambassador Whitman, IG Kanja discuss enhanced US-Kenya law enforcement cooperation

The discussions, held at IG Kanja’s office in Jogoo House, also focused on capacity building and the training of Kenyan police officers.

October 4, 2024