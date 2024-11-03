Multi-Agency Security Team Evicts Livestock from Kiptunga Forest, Arrests Three

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3—A multi-agency security team successfully flushed out hundreds of livestock from Kiptunga Forest and apprehended three suspects during a Saturday operation in Nakuru’s Njoro sub-county.

Kiptunga Forest, which spans 10,363.2 hectares, is the primary catchment area for the Enapuiyapui wetland ecosystem, covering over 160 hectares. It also serves as the source of the Mara River, which sustains the Mara National Reserve and the Serengeti National Park in both Kenya and Tanzania.

The operation, led by Narok North Sub County Police Commander Harrison Matheka and Njoro Police Commander Paul Wambugu, involved 127 officers from various branches of the National Police Service.

The team included personnel from the Administration Police Service (APS), Kenya Police Service (KPS), General Service Unit (GSU), Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

“The team was divided into three sectors, successfully combing Kiptunga Forest. They recovered 117 heads of cattle and 380 sheep, detaining seven suspects,” a police report stated on Sunday. The arrested individuals were taken to Elburgon Police Station and are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

In addition to the recoveries, police noted that hundreds of other animals were driven away from the forest, with the grazers fleeing the scene. The operation concluded at 5:20 PM, with the operation commander holding a debrief in the Kwa Sana Mwala area of Kiptunga Forest, where he commended the officers for their successful efforts.

