Mudavadi in Angola as ministers from Great Lakes region meet to discuss security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is in Luanda, Angola, attending the 18th Ordinary Session of the Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee (RIMC) of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Mudavadi arrived at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport on Saturday evening and was received by Angola’s Director General of State Protocol, Isabel Paula Castro, and Secretary of State for Administration, Finance, and Heritage, Osvaldo Varela.

Kenyan Ambassadors to Angola and Burundi, Joyce M’maitsi and Daniel Wambura, were also present during his arrival.

According to Mudavadi’s office, the meeting aims to review the outcomes of the national coordinators’ report, focusing on enhancing responsiveness to emerging threats and crises in the region.

It will also monitor and evaluate ongoing peace initiatives.

The session seeks to foster regional solidarity and diplomatic cohesion, promoting proactive policy development and alignment amid increasing global attention to conflicts and humanitarian crises in the Great Lakes region.

The ICGLR is an intergovernmental organization composed of 12 African countries in the Great Lakes region.

It was established to promote peace, security, stability, and development.

Member states include Angola, Kenya, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia, and South Sudan.

