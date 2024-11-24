Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi/FILE/OPCS

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Angola as ministers from Great Lakes region meet to discuss security

The meeting aims to review the outcomes of the national coordinators’ report, focusing on enhancing responsiveness to emerging threats and crises in the region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is in Luanda, Angola, attending the 18th Ordinary Session of the Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee (RIMC) of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Mudavadi arrived at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport on Saturday evening and was received by Angola’s Director General of State Protocol, Isabel Paula Castro, and Secretary of State for Administration, Finance, and Heritage, Osvaldo Varela.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kenyan Ambassadors to Angola and Burundi, Joyce M’maitsi and Daniel Wambura, were also present during his arrival.

According to Mudavadi’s office, the meeting aims to review the outcomes of the national coordinators’ report, focusing on enhancing responsiveness to emerging threats and crises in the region.

It will also monitor and evaluate ongoing peace initiatives.

The session seeks to foster regional solidarity and diplomatic cohesion, promoting proactive policy development and alignment amid increasing global attention to conflicts and humanitarian crises in the Great Lakes region.

The ICGLR is an intergovernmental organization composed of 12 African countries in the Great Lakes region.

It was established to promote peace, security, stability, and development.

Member states include Angola, Kenya, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia, and South Sudan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Police arrest human trafficker after intercepting bus from Kampala

Acting on a tip-off, officers stopped the 60-seater bus at Gitaru along the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway around 8:00 am on Saturday.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto names 5 CSs to EPA Council with EU

The EPA Council is tasked with overseeing and facilitating a strong partnership between Kenya and the EU to safeguard Kenya’s interests within the agreement.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Kesses MP Mishra named Kenya Biovax Institute Board Chair

Mishra, who lost his parliamentary seat to Julius Ruto, a former Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance, during the August 2022...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tasks Gen Kibochi to lead Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital Board

Kibochi, 65, will serve a three-year term starting November 22, 2024.

23 hours ago

County News

DCI agents nab prime suspect linked to fatal shooting of 25-year-old in Eastleigh

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Saturday that Paul Othiambo Owuodho, alias Fazul Muhamed, 27, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation in the Kiambiu...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Removal of exotic trees from Karura Forest routine protocol: KFS

KFS assured the public and visitors that the activity is a routine plantation management process in line with the Karura Forest Participatory Forest Management...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC nominates Deputy CEO Abdi Mohamud to take Twalib Mbarak’s place

EACC Chairperson David Oginde announced the nomination on Friday, stating that Mohamud emerged as the top candidate following a competitive recruitment process.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Phase 1 of National Jobs Recruitment Program Concludes in Lower Eastern Counties

KITUI, Kenya, Nov 22 – The first phase of the national jobs recruitment program has successfully concluded in the lower eastern counties of Machakos,...

2 days ago