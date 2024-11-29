MPs take on churches, non-state actors for ‘belittling’ the State

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Members of Parliament have intensified their clash with the Church over criticism of their legislative mandate and donations to religious institutions.

Debate arose in the House when Minority Leader Junet Mohammed rebuked certain quarters, including religious leaders, for castigating Parliament.

He insisted that MPs are elected by the people and deserve respect.

“We respect our religious leaders because they guide us spiritually. But politics is different from religion,” the opposition lawmaker quipped.

“If you have an issue you’re unhappy with as a leader from another sector, address Members of Parliament with dignity and decorum. Don’t belittle them or make it seem as though they [are] nobodies,” he stated in comments on the floor of the House on Friday.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah took a cue and criticized the Church for focusing on political matters instead of addressing societal moral decay, which he argued has led to vices such as femicide.

“The reason you see men committing such heinous acts against young girls is because we’ve lost something in our moral upbringing—not just as men but as a society. That is the work of the Church. So, where is the Church? I don’t see it addressing such issues,” Ichung’wah said.

Donation refund saga

The Kikuyu MP also defended donations to churches, despite the Catholic Church’s recent decision to return Sh5.6 million donated by President William Ruto to Soweto Catholic Church, intended for building a priest’s house and as a gift to the choir during a Mass.

“We do not give in church to please the Bishop, the Moderator, the Reverend, or even the congregation. We do it because the Bible tells us to do good and communicate, for it is pleasing to God. I never go to church to please my bishop,” Ichung’wah asserted.

Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro criticized religious institutions for ignoring Parliament’s achievements in passing legislation aimed at addressing societal concerns.

“It is very sad that this House has become a punching bag, demonized for everything. When we pass laws that benefit the common man—laws that we work on tirelessly, sometimes late into the night—neither the media nor the clergy acknowledges our efforts,” Osoro remarked.

Partisan churches

Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo agreed that the Church has a role in calling out societal evils but argued that it bears some responsibility for the country’s current struggles due to its partisanship during elections.

“Did Members of Parliament cause this? No. The Church brought it upon itself. In the last election, the Church was very partisan, labeling my party leader a demon and a devil. They are not God because only God knows the heart of man,” she said.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie urged the Church to self-reflect before criticizing the President and Parliament.

“We’re not asking for respect for Kiarie or President Ruto. You might have your differences with President Ruto, but you cannot sacrilege the institution of the Presidency. It is sacrilegious to launch an affront like what we’re seeing from some clergy leaders,” he said.

The historically close ties between the Church and political institutions—critical in a country an estimated 80 per cent of the population identifies as Christian—appear to be unraveling.

Church leaders, who were once accused of blindly supporting the administration, have recently become more vocal critics.

They have expressed disapproval of Ruto’s tax policies, arguing that they exacerbate economic hardships for citizens.

Clerics under the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops raised concerns over confusion surrounding the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) and the status of pending bills.

Additionally, the clergy have faulted security agencies for their handling of abductions, femicides, and extrajudicial killings, which have plagued the country in recent months.

