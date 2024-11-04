Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Moses Kuria asks leaders to unite for the sake of development

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Senior Economic Advisor to the President Moses Kuria has called on all leaders in the country to unite for the sake of development.

He called on leaders to put their personal and political differences aside and assist the government achieve its development agenda.

His sentiment follows sharp division that have rocked the country among leaders and Kenyans over impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking in Embu on Sunday when he attended two church functions, Kuria said it was time that leaders put the interests of Kenyans first to enable the country move on.

He also asked Kenyans to give the government time to deliver on its pledges.

He said the government has three more years in its first time that was enough to turn around the economy.

Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi called on the church to pray for the peace and unity of the country.
He said the government cannot operate without church owing to its role in promotion of unity, peace and ethical leadership.

