Moi University VC turns up at EACC amid Sh2.2bn fraud probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Moi University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Isaac Kosgey, appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Eldoret on Wednesday to respond to queries on the alleged embezzlement of Sh2.2 billion.

The anti-graft agency directed Kosgey to appear for questioning as it seeks answers regarding his alleged involvement in fraudulent infrastructural projects at the institution.

The VC is expected to shed light on several projects under investigation by EACC.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said the Vice-Chancellor faces multiple allegations, including presiding over a “corruption den” at the university and actively obstructing the ongoing investigation.

The anti-graft agency has already listed eleven projects valued at Sh2.2 billion.

The projects include the proposed construction of a School of Public Health, Dentistry and Nursing and related works for Sh726.4 million.

The second project is the proposed construction of Library Phase II at Annex Campus and its related works for Sh1.1 billion.

EACC is also investigating electrical installation at the School of Public Health and Dentistry at a cost of Sh148 million.

The fourth major project also under audit by the EACC is the electrical installation at the Library annex at a cost of Sh169 million.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Several components of the same library project at the Annex Campus are under probe by EACC, including the mechanical and air conditioning alleged to have cost over Sh 35 million.

Another project is the construction of an amphitheater at the main campus and consultancy services for the various projects.

The EACC also summoned three other senior officials — Chief Accountant Egla Samoei, Head of Procurement Wilson Bett and Head of Development Unit Moses Kipkulei — suspected to have been involved in financial mismanagement.

The anti-graft agency asked the officials to provide contracts for the various projects and minutes of related meetings that approved the projects.

About The Author