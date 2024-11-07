Connect with us

Moi University.

Moi University Set to Resume Learning Monday After Closure Over Student Unrest

Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgey made the announcement Thursday despite the ongoing lecturers’ strike.

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 7- Moi University is set to resume learning on Monday, following a one-month closure due to student unrest.

Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgey made the announcement Thursday despite the ongoing lecturers’ strike.

“This is to report the opening of the university with immediate effect. Students are to report back for their studies, and classes will resume on Monday, November 11, 2024,” said Kosgey.

The university had been closed since October 3, 2024, due to student unrest triggered by a staff strike over poor working conditions. Kosgey had directed all students to vacate the campus immediately following the closure.

“The University Senate, in a special meeting held on Thursday, October 3, 2024, resolved to suspend teaching and learning activities for the first semester of the 2024/2025 academic year due to the industrial action by staff and subsequent student unrest,” read the notice.

The university also directed international students to liaise with the Dean of Students for further instructions, with reopening dates to be communicated later.

The strike by lecturers and non-teaching staff began over delayed salary payments and the failure to implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Workers also staged protests in Eldoret City, accusing the university management of exploiting them through third-party deductions that did not reflect in their payslips.

Sharon Resian

