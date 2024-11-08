Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah Barasa asked participants to foster a culture of innovation and commitment to improve lives.

Capital Health

MoH reports Mpox-related death with 3 new cases after case-free month

The ministry reported the casualty on Friday even as it confirmed three new cases from Mombasa, Nairobi, and Nakuru, bringing the total number of Mpox cases in the country to 17.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The Ministry of Health has reported a single Mpox-related death in Kenya, while 13 patients have fully recovered from the virus.

The ministry reported the casualty on Friday even as it confirmed three new cases from Mombasa, Nairobi, and Nakuru, bringing the total number of Mpox cases in the country to seventeen.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The National Public Health Laboratory has confirmed three (3) new cases from Mombasa, Nakuru, and Nairobi counties,” MoH noted marking the end of a month without any new cases.

The cases currently under management bring the total of confirmed cases to 17, distributed across eleven counties, including Nakuru, Kajiado, Bungoma.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to public health, noting the department’s ongoing efforts to combat the virus and protect communities.

“We extend our gratitude to the public for their continued adherence to health guidelines and their active role in combating Mpox. These collective efforts have been vital in slowing the virus’s spread and protecting communities,” she said.

To prevent further spread, the Ministry has identified and is monitoring 83 contacts, of which 78 have completed the required 21-day follow-up.

“Three (3) of these contacts tested positive for Mpox, while two (2) remain under active follow-up,” the statement noted.

As Kenya works to curb the outbreak, Barasa urged citize vigilance including avoiding contact, enhanced hygine protocols and limiting sexual partners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MoH moves to evaluate SHA-accredited hospitals amid mounting concerns

The assessment, conducted through the Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA), aims to ensure that all facilities can provide adequate services and improve the...

3 days ago

Capital Health

MoH urges counties to equip hospitals with bleeding disorder kits

Bleeding disorders, including Sickle Cell Anemia and Hemophilia, require timely diagnosis and treatment.

October 28, 2024

Capital Health

Mpox outbreak hits 15 African countries: WHO

The DRC, which has reported 30,766 suspected cases, faces a higher fatality rate due to late diagnosis and poor access to treatment in several...

October 13, 2024

Capital Health

MoH reports 9th Mpox case on a trucker in Nakuru

The new case, a male truck driver aged 37, is suspected to have caught the virus while traveling from Rwanda and to Uganda. MoH...

October 3, 2024

Africa

Rwanda rolls out Mpox vaccination, the first in Africa

The African Union’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced that Rwanda had begun vaccinating high-risk groups, including truck drivers.

September 22, 2024

Capital Health

Govt sets up 3-tier Mpox respose plan to cost Sh6.7bn

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Monday said a National Mpox Preparedness and Response Plan was in place to guide a coordinated public health...

September 16, 2024

Africa

WHO approves 1st mpox vaccine for global use

GENEVA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday the approval of the MVA-BN vaccine, developed by Bavarian Nordic A/S,...

September 15, 2024

Top stories

2 Mpox Patients Discharged as 3 Remain Under Treatment

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 8  — Two patients diagnosed with Mpox have been successfully treated and discharged, while three others continue to receive medical care...

September 8, 2024