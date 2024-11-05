Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa/MoH

Capital Health

MoH moves to evaluate SHA-accredited hospitals amid mounting concerns

The assessment, conducted through the Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA), aims to ensure that all facilities can provide adequate services and improve the overall quality of healthcare, leading to better health outcomes for citizens.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The Ministry of Health has launched a multidisciplinary evaluation to assess the effectiveness and competence of public health facilities, while also addressing operational challenges in administering the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said the assessment, conducted through the Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA), aims to ensure that all facilities can provide adequate services and improve the overall quality of healthcare, leading to better health outcomes for citizens.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She added that the ministry will conduct a comprehensive fact-finding mission across Kenya’s 47 counties to evaluate how effectively public health facilities are supporting the rollout of the SHA.

Barasa emphasized the importance of collaboration, calling on the media and other stakeholders to work together in promoting SHA registration.

“How can we work together to ensure Kenyans register for SHA and experience healthcare services for themselves?” she asked in the statement.

Barasa further stated that the ministry plans to ensure that essential drugs reach the last mile by December, focusing on mapping healthcare facilities to guarantee that all necessary medicines are available.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all Kenyans, reiterating that primary healthcare services will be available up to Level 4 as awareness of these services grows.

“The Ministry of Health urges all Kenyans to register for the Social Health Authority (SHA) as part of a transformative agenda to ensure access to quality healthcare services without financial hardship,” the statement read.

This initiative comes a month after the government launched SHA, amid accessibility concerns by patients across the nation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Many reported that they were forced to pay out-of-pocket for services that were previously covered by the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Some patients also mentioned that they had not signed up for the new health plan due to system hitches.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Public Sector Unions Call Off Strike After Pact with Government on Social Health Authority

The unions had issued a 14-day strike notice on October 8, 2024, highlighting several concerns. These included the absence of a comprehensive health cover...

October 24, 2024

Top stories

PS Kimtai Urges Public to Update Dependent Information on SHA Portal

The SHA contribution amounts to 2.75% of household income. For individuals not on payroll, a fair premium will be determined based on capability using...

October 12, 2024

Capital Health

NCCK Western Region Calls for Temporary Return to NHIF Amid SHIF Hitches

It raised concerns over the healthcare crisis, particularly in rural areas, where many Kenyans are unable to access medical services following the suspension of...

October 12, 2024

Capital Health

Health Ministry Calls on Healthcare Providers to Ensure Continued Services for Kenyans During SHA Transition

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 — The Ministry of Health has directed all healthcare providers and facilities to ensure uninterrupted services for Social Health Authority...

October 2, 2024

Top stories

KEMSA Distributes Medical Supplies to Counties to Support Social Health Insurance Fund Roll-Out

KEMSA Board Chairperson Samuel Tunai emphasized the authority's critical role in facilitating a smooth transition to the SHIF.

October 2, 2024

Capital Health

Kisumu’s JOOTRH Encourages Non-Surgical Patients to Utilize Primary Health Facilities Amid SHA Transition

JOOTRH Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Lesiyampe said the county-run facilities was experiencing challenges discharging non-surgical patients following the transition from NHIF to SHA.

October 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Appeal Court allows post-NHIF transition to avert uncertainty

The National Assembly filed an affidavit faulting the High Court Judgement defending the enactment of the three Laws as properly undertaken citing what it...

September 21, 2024

Capital Health

Cabinet ratifies SHA transition beginning October 1

The transition seeks to accelerate the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), a Cabinet dispatch...

September 18, 2024