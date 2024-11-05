Connect with us

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Diplomatic Space

Modi Condemns Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada, Urges Justice for Indian Diplomats

This incident has drawn widespread criticism in Canada and internationally. Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre described the attack as “completely unacceptable,” while Member of Parliament Chandra Arya stated that “a red line has been crossed” by Khalistani extremists, highlighting a disturbing trend of violent extremism in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack, asserting that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Published

Nov 4 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the “deliberate attack” on a Hindu temple in Canada, stating that the “cowardly attempts to intimidate” Indian diplomats were appalling.

He emphasized that such acts would not weaken India’s resolve and called on Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” PM Modi said on X.

His remarks came shortly after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denounced the violence perpetrated by extremists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged the Canadian government to protect all places of worship from such attacks and to prosecute those engaging in violence. He expressed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada, adding that intimidation would not deter the outreach of Indian consular services.

The attack is part of a troubling pattern of religious intolerance in Canada. Relations between India and Canada have deteriorated significantly following allegations made by Canadian leaders regarding India’s involvement in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has denied these allegations, labeling them “absurd” and “motivated,” and accused Canada of harboring extremist elements.

Last month, India withdrew its High Commissioner from Canada in response to what it described as the “baseless targeting” of Indian diplomats. Modi’s statement marks the first response since the controversy escalated, reflecting India’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

The rising tensions between the two nations underscore the challenges of maintaining diplomatic relations amid increasing incidents of violence and intolerance.

