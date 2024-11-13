Met department issues heavy rains advisory across the country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13—The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rains in several parts of the country starting Wednesday.

The department forecasts rainfall accumulations exceeding 20mm in some areas, with varying intensities expected across different regions.

According to the weatherman, areas in Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, Central Kenya, Nairobi, and parts of the northeastern and southeastern lowlands are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.

The department also cautioned that some locations might see isolated thunderstorms or heavier downpours.

“Light to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of Western Kenya, Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central Kenya, Nairobi, parts of NE and South Eastern Lowlands,” the KMD said in an advisory posted on X .

“Isolated storms and heavy rainfall (>20mm in 24hrs) are likely in some areas.”

In particular, the highland regions east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi County, are expected to experience morning rains, with afternoon showers likely in several locations.

Night-time rains are also anticipated. Temperatures in these areas will range between 8°C and 28°C.

The southeastern lowlands are also forecast to receive morning rains, along with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

For northeastern Kenya, KMD predicts morning showers in some areas, with afternoon and night-time rainfall in other parts of the region.

Temperatures are expected to range between 17°C and 38°C, creating conditions for variable weather throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the coastal region is expected to experience night showers, with the possibility of brief rainfall in the coming days.

