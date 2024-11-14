Connect with us

With a poor drainage system, the city soon gets engulfed in flood waters every time it rains. Photo/ FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department issues flood alert following recent rains

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya 14 – The Kenya Meteorological department has warned of possible flooding following heavy rains in parts of  Nairobi, Central Kenya, Southeastern lowlands and Rift Valley.

David Gikungu, Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department stated that the rains which will be witnessed for the two consecutive days starting from 3.00pm to 9.00pm in the regions may cause flash floods.

Gikungu stated that the counties to be affected include Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Isiolo.

Others are Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui Makueni and parts of Kajiado.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods. People leaving downstream rivers and along seasonal rivers should be careful since water may appear suddenly even though it may not be raining within the area,” he said.

Gikungu warned that from Friday, November 15, 2024, the rains may get heavier in the central regions, including the Nairobi area, and the southeast lowlands. He advised people living downstream to be alert for possible flash floods.

The Met department however predicted that starting on November 16, 2024 the rains would lessen in severity in most parts of the country.

“The rainfall is likely to intensify to more than 30mm in 24hrs on Friday 15th November, 2024 over Southeastern lowlands and central parts including the Nairobi area. It is projected to reduce in intensity from 16th November, 2024 over most parts of the country,” he stated.

In order to reduce their exposure to lightning strikes, Gikungu advised locals in the impacted areas to refrain from driving through, wandering in open fields or moving water, and seeking cover behind trees or close to grilled windows.

Residents in landslide prone areas especially over the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt. Kenya and other hilly areas have also been advised to exercise all the necessary precautions

