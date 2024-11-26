Connect with us

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam expresses support for Raila’s AUC bid in phone call with President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam has expressed his support for Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission bid.

This followed a telephone conversation with President William Ruto which saw Mauritius candidate Anil Gayan of effectively exiting the race.

During the conversation, President Ruto expressed his appreciation even as he affirmed the cordial ties between the two countries.

“I have had a telephone conversation with the newly-elected Prime Minister of Mauritius, Hon. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. I congratulated him on his election and for the faith the people of his country have shown in him and his party,” President Ruto stated.

“Prime Minister Ramgloolam confirmed his support for Kenya’s candidate to the African Union Commission Chairperson, Hon. Raila Odinga, for which I expressed much appreciation.”

President Ruto formally endorsed Odinga for the AUC role on August 27, in a ceremony attended by several East African leaders.

Recently, Odinga introduced a team of political strategists and diplomats supporting his campaign, including Makumi Mwagiru, Boaz Mbaya, Mohamud Jama, Dismas Mokua, Catherine Mwangi, Ochieng’ Kamudhayi, Herman Manyora, Tom Amolo, and Karuti Kanyinga.

Odinga’s main rival in the February 2025 election is Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Youssouf.

He also faces competition from Eastern African candidates Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

