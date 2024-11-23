Marc Dillard takes charge of US Mission in Nairobi as Whitman departs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — Marc Dillard has assumed leadership of the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi following the departure of outgoing Ambassador Meg Whitman.

Whitman, who has served as the US Ambassador to Kenya for two years, announced her departure and extended her support for Dillard, the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, in his new role.

“It has been an honor to serve as the US Ambassador to Kenya for the past two years. As I depart, please join me in welcoming career diplomat Marc Dillard, who will lead the embassy as Chargé d’Affaires,” she said on Saturday.

“You will be hearing from him soon on this account.”

Dillard, who has served as Deputy Ambassador, will head the embassy until the State Department deploys a new ambassador.

Whitman announced her resignation on November 13 after two years of service in Kenya.

Her resignation follows backlash from a section of Kenyans who have called for her recall to Washington, citing her response to several issues, including her silence on matters such as perceived corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions—particularly after the June GenZ movement protests, during which dozens were killed by police and many more were arrested.

The criticism intensified after Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, with some on social media calling for Whitman’s immediate recall.

