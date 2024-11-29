Connect with us

President Emmanuel Macron receives Nigeria's Bola Tinubu at the Élysée Palace/Nigeria Presidency

DIPLOMACY

Macron posts in pidgin as he recalls days as French Embassy intern in Nigeria

Published

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 — French President Emmanuel Macron displayed a rare show of cultural appreciaton on Thursday after his official account shared an X post in Pidgin English following talks with Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu.

Macron, remembering his former years as an intern at the French Embassy in Nigeria, hailed ties between the two nations in a post written with the characteristic warmth and informality of Pidgin.

“Na big honor for France, dear President Bola Tinubu, to welcome you for dis State visit as one big partner and friend of today and tomorrow,” the French President said.

“E still dey sweet me well well as I remember say I be young intern for French Embassy for Nigeria that time,” he added in comments conveyed in the gramatticaly-simplified version of English infused with Nigerian dilects which remains popular in West Africa.

President Tinubu responded with equal warmth and optimism, also taking to Pidgin to emphasize the strength of the partnership.

“Merci beaucoup, President Macron. Na big privilege to dey strengthen dis bond wey join Nigeria and France together. E sweet me well well to hear say di memories of your time as young intern for Nigeria still dey inspire you,” he shared.

“E show say di connection between our two countries strong and go continue dey strong,” his post read.

Tinubu rooted for enhanced relations to spur socio-economic growth for the peoples of both countries.

“We must to continue dey build dis our partnership wey stand for mutual respect and equality, wey go help di dreams of our people today and create better future for tomorrow. Thanks for di warm welcome and fruitful meetings, my padi!” he remarked.

The warm exchange stirred a social media frenzy, with some observers wondering if Macron’s account was his official page.

Some applauded Macron’s apparent fluency in Pidgin.

About The Author

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Jeremiah Wakaya is a multimedia journalist and Online Editor with a passion for international affairs, constitutional litigation, and governance. 

He brings a unique perspective to key events in the ever-evolving landscape of online media with a digital-first approach that emphasizes on accuracy while unpacking intricacies of foreign policy, constitutional litigation, and legal complexities.

See author's posts

