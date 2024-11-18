Connect with us

LSK President Faith Odhiambo

LSK’s Faith Odhiambo, PS Mary Muthoni, top Timely Kenya’s Most Impactful Women chart

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, Public health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni and Controller of Budget (COB) Margaret Nyakang’o have been ranked top among 20 most impactful women in the recent Timely Kenya survey.

Odhiambo topped the list following her exceptional leadership in advocating for human rights and justice  as the LSK boss followed closely by Health PS Mary Muthoni  and Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o taking the third position.

Karumo Technical Training Institute (TTI) Principal Florah Kanyua  and Kenyan world record holder for the 1,500 metres Faith Kipyegon were ranked number four and five respectively in the report which highlighted women’s Contributions to Society, Leadership, and Change.

Others that were ranked among the top 20 most impactful women in the survey include Githunguri Member of parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba, Busia Women representative Catherine Omanyo , Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, and Dorcas Rigathi, Chief Executive Officer of  Dorcas Rigathi Foundation.

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Lieutenant Colonel ,Faith Mwagandi  Commander of the  Kenya Navy Warship ,Journalist Muthoni Wakirumba and Kenyan Entrepreneur Shiquo of Hi styles a clothing brand were also listed among the top 20 most impactful women due to their contributions  in their areas of work.

Others are Jane Lucy Muthoni, Founder Double Blessing Sanitary Pads, Ireen Karimi , Director Baby Blessing Home  Dr Hellen Nkuraiya, Founder Tepesua CBO , Janet Dete, Environmentalist, Alberta Nasieku, Content Creator and Activist Hanifa Adan

Activist Hanifa was praised by Kenyans during the June anti government protests  due to her commendable efforts in facilitating medical treatment of demonstrators injured during anti-finance bill protests.

