Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi had earlier defended the KETRACO deal with Adani Energy Solutions, asserting that the government had conducted comprehensive due diligence/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK urges govt to account for costs following cancellation of Adani deals

LSK is now urging the administration to provide a detailed account of the financial implications, particularly regarding the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) which had signed at Sh96 billion deal witth Adani in October.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called on the government to disclose all costs and losses incurred following the cancellation of Adani Group deals.

This comes after President William Ruto ordered the termination of agreements with the Indian-based private investor.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

LSK is now urging the administration to provide a detailed account of the financial implications, particularly regarding the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) which had signed at Sh96 billion deal witth Adani in October.

It further emphasized the need for the government to take concrete measures to minimize losses to the country.

“We appreciate the President’s reevaluation of the government’s stance on these agreements and note it as a positive step towards constitutionally compliant governance,” the LSK stated.

President Ruto, during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, confirmed the cancellation of the deals, citing growing public concern and allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

US indictment

The decision was widely viewed as a response a United States indictment on Adani officials the government having constistently dismissed mounting pressure from Kenyans opposing the deals.

President Ruto cited to new information from partner nations in an apparent refrence to Adani Group’s implication in a multi-billion-dollar fraudulent scheme investigated by the United States Department of Justice.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi had earlier defended the KETRACO deal with Adani Energy Solutions, asserting that the government had conducted comprehensive due diligence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo urged the government to strictly adhere to Kenya’s statutory and procedural frameworks regarding Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

Odhiambo further argued that if the deals with Adani and the Kenya Airports Authority had proceeded, they would have violated the government’s duty to act in the best interests of the public.

“We call on all government agencies and departments to adequately consider the public’s views and concerns in their mandates, which are carried out on behalf of and for the benefit of the people,” she said.

Welcoming the cancellation, LSK reiterated its readiness to see the legal challenges surrounding the deals through to their conclusion.

LSK had previously filed petitions against the Adani Group’s agreements with both the Kenya Airports Authority and KETRACO on September 9 and October 23, 2024, respectively.

These filings led to High Court-issued stay orders prohibiting the government from implementing or acting on a privately initiated lease for developing additional airport facilities.

The LSK also called on Kenyans to remain vigilant in safeguarding their sovereignty and ensuring adherence to national values and principles of good governance.

About The Author

BRADLEY AGUTU

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

LSK expresses concern over consent gaps in polio vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has raised concerns over an apparent failure to obtain consent in polio vaccination...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Adani Charged in The US Over Fraud Amid Kenya Airport Deal Controversy

In Kenya, Adani has bagged multi-billion energy and infrastructure deals, in what has sparked major controversies.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kihika chides ‘cynical, unpatriotic’ Kenyans amid fierce PPP debate

Kihika wondered why critics would oppose both external and internal borrowing, reject taxation measures under Finance Bill, while still expecting the president to implement...

October 30, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK protests Supreme Court ruling upholding Finance Act 2023

LSK President Faith Odhiambo, however, agreed with the court's recommendation for the enactment of a statute to guide public participation.

October 30, 2024

Top stories

Court Suspends Adani’s Sh95 Billion Energy Deal With Kenya

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 25 – The High Court has suspended the Sh95 billion agreement between Kenya’s Ministry of Energy and Adani Energy Solutions for...

October 25, 2024

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto backs Sh95bn Adani Deal as smart escape from borrowing

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

October 24, 2024

Kenya

Ruto backs Sh95bn Adani Deal as smart escape from borrowing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24—President William Ruto has defended Kenya’s Sh95 billion partnership with Adani Energy Solutions for the development and maintenance of key electricity...

October 24, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Defends Planned JKIA Lease to Adani Group to Boost Tourism

The Adani investment not only promises to modernize critical infrastructure but also reflects a growing trend of Indian investments driving economic growth in Africa,...

October 2, 2024