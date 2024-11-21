Connect with us

Capital Health

LSK expresses concern over consent gaps in polio vaccination

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has raised concerns over an apparent failure to obtain consent in polio vaccination campaigns, urging immediate corrective measures to ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards.

This follows parental concerns over the safety of polio vaccines issued by the Ministry of Health, with reports of side effects such as rash, fever, irritability, vomiting, fatigue, diarrhea, headaches, and muscle pain.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo observed that many parents and guardians seemed unaware of the purpose of these vaccination campaigns, questioning the necessity of additional doses for already-vaccinated children.

Odhiambo emphasized the importance of clear communication with parents and guardians before administering vaccines.

“Reports indicate that in some schools, children were vaccinated without the knowledge or consent of their parents or guardians. This is both legally and ethically unacceptable,” she stated.

She stressed that informed consent must be obtained from an adult with parental responsibility over the child.

“This not only aligns with ethical principles but also mitigates legal risks that may arise from Adverse Events Following Immunization,” said Odhiambo.

Safe vaccines

Health Director General Patrick Amoth had reassured the public that all vaccines are safe and effective in protecting children, emphasizing that the reported side effects were coincidental and not linked to the vaccine.

MoH clarified that all vaccines it provides, including the polio vaccine, are safe and effective in preventing vaccine-preventable diseases.

“The Ministry reassures parents and caregivers that, while mild reactions can occur, the polio vaccine is generally safe and effective,” Afya House said in a statement on October 18.

The Ministry highlighted that vaccines are designed to stimulate an immune response against infectious diseases, a process that carries a minimal risk of mild adverse effects for some children.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa encouraged parents to seek prompt medical attention if a child experiences severe symptoms, ensuring proper review by qualified healthcare providers.

“We also assure parents and caregivers that reports of side effects are being thoroughly investigated by a team of experts in line with national guidelines for monitoring, reporting, and managing Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI),” Barasa reaffirmed.

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating viral disease that can cause paralysis or death in unvaccinated young children.

MoH required the vaccination of all children under five at birth, 6 weeks, 10 weeks, and 14 weeks, per the routine immunization schedule.

