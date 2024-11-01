LIVE: Swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Nairobi.

Popular
Police also set up security checkpoints along key roads leading to the location.
Kindiki’s swearing-in was delayed for more than a week due to court cases challenging his nomination process as well as Gachagua’s impeachment, but a...
Professor Kithure Kindiki, the current Interior Cabinet Secretary, will take oath as Deputy President following nomination by President William Ruto last week.
Gachagua’s legal team argued for maintaining the conservatory orders, suggesting that swearing in Kindiki without further review could undermine due process.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged security agencies to collaborate with the media to build trust and...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The High Court upheld the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) directive on the rate of stipend for healthcare interns,...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for collaboration among justice actors to ensure the success of child justice reforms....
MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Lamu County Assembly on Wednesday rejected the nomination of James Gichu as Deputy Governor. Gichu, who currently serves...