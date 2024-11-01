Connect with us

LIVE: Swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Nairobi.

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

NATIONAL NEWS

Heightened security at KICC as diplomats, dignitaries settle in for Kindiki’s swearing

Police also set up security checkpoints along key roads leading to the location.

31 mins ago

All set for Kindiki swearing in as new Deputy President

Kindiki’s swearing-in was delayed for more than a week due to court cases challenging his nomination process as well as Gachagua’s impeachment, but a...

1 hour ago

Kenya Declares Friday Public Holiday for Swearing in of new Deputy President

Professor Kithure Kindiki, the current Interior Cabinet Secretary, will take oath as Deputy President following nomination by President William Ruto last week.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua seeks injunction to halt Kindiki’s swearing after lifting of conservatory order

Gachagua’s legal team argued for maintaining the conservatory orders, suggesting that swearing in Kindiki without further review could undermine due process.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK calls for peaceful coexistence between journalists, security agencies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged security agencies to collaborate with the media to build trust and...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court rules in favour of SRC on medical interns stipend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The High Court upheld the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) directive on the rate of stipend for healthcare interns,...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome calls for stakeholder collaboration in child justice reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for collaboration among justice actors to ensure the success of child justice reforms....

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lamu County Assembly rejects deputy governor nominee James Gichu

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Lamu County Assembly on Wednesday rejected the nomination of James Gichu as Deputy Governor. Gichu, who currently serves...

20 hours ago