Ministerial performance contract signing, State House.
LIVE: Ruto signs fresh perfomance contracts with CSs, PSs
President William Ruto is presiding over the event at State House Nairobi
The church, in a statement on Monday evening, also said it will be refunding Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Sh200,000 he donated when he accompanied...
About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...
EMBU, Kenya, Nov 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will review the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program to address concerns...
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – President William Ruto has hits reconciliatory tone with Catholic clergy pledging to prioritize concerns raised through government led agenda....
(VIDEO) Uhuru calls on leaders to respect each other and embrace harmony for the benefit of the country
(VIDEO) President Ruto hits reconciliatory tone with Catholic clergy pledging to look at concerns raised
Arriving early at the event, Gachagua received no special treatment, even walking through muddy grounds to reach his seat.
President William Ruto on Saturday shared a platform with his once-estranged former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached in October 2024. The event, marking...