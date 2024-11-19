Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Ruto signs fresh perfomance contracts with CSs, PSs

President William Ruto is presiding over the event at State House Nairobi

Published

Ministerial performance contract signing, State House.

About The Author

Capital FM

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CHURCH & POLITICS

Catholic Church to refund Ruto Sh2.6mn donation over ethical concerns

The church, in a statement on Monday evening, also said it will be refunding Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Sh200,000 he donated when he accompanied...

30 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) DP Kindiki affirms govt openness to input from church

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Promises Review of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Response to Concerns

EMBU, Kenya, Nov 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will review the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program to address concerns...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto pledges to prioritise concerns by Catholic Clergy

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – President William Ruto has hits reconciliatory tone with Catholic clergy pledging to prioritize concerns raised through government led agenda....

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Uhuru calls on leaders to respect each other and embrace harmony for the benefit of the country

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) President Ruto hits reconciliatory tone with Catholic clergy pledging to look at concerns raised

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

3 days ago

Kenya

Gachagua snubbed at Embu Bishop’s event as Ruto, Uhuru speak

Arriving early at the event, Gachagua received no special treatment, even walking through muddy grounds to reach his seat.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IN PICTURES: Ruto, Uhuru reunite in Embu as Gachagua takes backseat at Bishop’s installation

President William Ruto on Saturday shared a platform with his once-estranged former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached in October 2024. The event, marking...

3 days ago