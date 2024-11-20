Connect with us

Leaders at G20 Summit Pledge to Combat Poverty and Reform Global Institutions

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, hosting the summit, emphasized that the meeting is occurring amid the “largest number of armed conflicts since World War II” and the highest levels of forced displacements ever recorded.

RIO De Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 20 – Leaders attending the G20 summit in Brazil have pledged to work together to combat global poverty and advocate for the reform of global institutions. The two-day summit, which includes 19 member countries, the African Union, and the European Union, represents 85% of the world’s GDP, three-quarters of international trade, and two-thirds of the global population, taking place during a period of global unrest.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, hosting the summit, emphasized that the meeting is occurring amid the “largest number of armed conflicts since World War II” and the highest levels of forced displacements ever recorded. He also pointed to rising social, racial, and gender inequalities, with hunger and poverty as the “ultimate symbol of our tragedy.”

Despite President Lula’s efforts to mediate conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, global instability continues to rise, fueled by armed conflicts, mounting inequality, and the support of China and North Korea for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Brazilian Development Minister Wellington Dias highlighted China’s support for the host country’s Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, noting Beijing’s commitment to share its expertise in aiding smallholder farmers. “When we talk about the 500 million we want to reach, China will certainly play a fundamental role,” Dias said.

