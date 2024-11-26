Connect with us

Lamu residents throng Milimani Law Courts in protest of illegal acquisition of their land

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – A crosection of residents from Lamu thronged to Milimani Law Courts protesting over illegal acquisition of their land by fraudsters.

The aggrieved parents who are mainly carrying out fishing business claim that some foreigners colluding with some local businessmen have illegally transferred their title deeds at the Ministry of lands

They, through their lawyer Danstan Omari said the reason why they moved to Milimani law Courts in Nairobi county is that the fraudsters attempted to get an order in Lamu and Malindi seeking to stop the DCI and DPP from investigating and prosecuting them but the same was declined by the two courts.

Omari told journalists that he has been instructed by the aggrieved residents to file an agent application seeking to set aside an ex parte order obtained by the fraudsters at Milimani Law courts.

He said that after failing to secure an order in the two courts, the said fraudsters secretly filed an application at Milimani in which they did not enjoin the now aggrieved residents.

Omari further said that in his application, he will be seeking two orders to set aside the ex parte order and how his client’s enjoined in the pending application.

The DPP and the DCI can not be halted from performing their dutiful functions.

