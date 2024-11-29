Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KUTRH CEO Dagane suspended over Sh287mn insurance scandal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH) Board has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Dagane over allegations of irregularly awarding a Sh287 million insurance tender.

In a letter dated November 28, Board Chair Olive Mugenda appointed Isaac Kamau, the Director of Operations, as acting CEO, with appropriate allowances.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The board has requested the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate Dagane for allegedly violating procurement and public finance regulations.

The suspension follows increased scrutiny of public institutions over suspected kickbacks in insurance tender awards, including a recent Kenya Maritime Authority scandal.

About The Author

SUSAN SIMOLO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Diaz: There is need to create employment and entrepreneurship for the youth

By Chris Diaz The world’s youth population is large and growing by the day. It is estimated by the United Nations that there are...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Arusha for 24th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State

According to State House Spokesman Mohamed Hussein, the summit will bring together regional leaders to address key challenges facing the bloc.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs to vote on bill seeking to regulate surrogacy, curb exploitation

Women wanting to be surrogates will be required to wait for two years between each birth to be eligible for another agreement.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI summons Senator Thang’wa over Limuru funeral mayhem

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa over Thursday’s Limuru funeral mayhem where former...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

River Nyando bursts its banks affecting traders, families

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 29 – River Nyando in Kisumu County has once again burst its banks following heavy rainfall being witnessed in the region...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State Department for Lands and Physical Planning receives award on highest number of transactions on E-Citizen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The State Department for Lands and Physical Planning has emerged the winner as the State Department with the highest...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCJ Mwilu calls for ‘whole-of-society’ approach to climate justice 

ELDORET, Kenya, Nov 28 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu says any success in regard to climate justice can only be through a whole-justice...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NCCK Convenes Male Engagement Forum in Embu to Tame GBV Against Men

EMBU, Kenya, Nov 29 – As the world observes 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the National Council of Churches of Kenya...

5 hours ago