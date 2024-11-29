KUTRH CEO Dagane suspended over Sh287mn insurance scandal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH) Board has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Dagane over allegations of irregularly awarding a Sh287 million insurance tender.

In a letter dated November 28, Board Chair Olive Mugenda appointed Isaac Kamau, the Director of Operations, as acting CEO, with appropriate allowances.

The board has requested the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate Dagane for allegedly violating procurement and public finance regulations.

The suspension follows increased scrutiny of public institutions over suspected kickbacks in insurance tender awards, including a recent Kenya Maritime Authority scandal.

