Koome roots for ADR to foster timely resolution of conflicts

KIAMBU, Kenya, Nov 15 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has called on Kenyans to utilize Alternative Dispute Resolution for quick resolution of cases.

Speaking during the launch of Kamwangi Law Courts in Kaimbu County on Thursday, the Chief Justice said by championing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) methods, such as Mediation and Alternative (Traditional) Justice Systems (AJS), the Judiciary aims to provide accessible, culturally relevant, and timely resolution of disputes.

She noted that the inclusive approach encourages people to resolve conflicts in settings that reflect their unique circumstances and traditions, fostering a justice system that truly meets people where they are.

“I therefore encourage the residents of Gatundu North to embrace mediation as a preferred method of dispute resolution. Mediation offers a unique opportunity for parties to collaboratively reach a mutually agreeable solution without the adversarial nature of traditional litigation,” she noted.

“In close-knit communities like Gatundu North, where family and personal ties are often interwoven with land and business matters, mediation provides a constructive approach that can prevent the erosion of these valuable relationships,” the Chief Justice added.

Justice Koome said by fostering amicable resolutions, mediation promotes a more cohesive society where conflicts are resolved through dialogue and respect, ultimately contributing to long-term peace and unity.

She encouraged the residents of Gatundu North to embrace the AJS approach to preserve harmony and strengthen community bonds.

“Alongside mediation, we are championing Alternative (Traditional) Justice Systems (AJS). AJS broadens pathways to justice, allowing communities to resolve disputes through culturally relevant methods that often provide quicker and more contextually appropriate resolutions,” said the CJ.

People-centred justice

Justice Koome noted that the launch of Kamwangi Law Courts aligns with the Judiciary’s ongoing quest to create a people-centered justice system that is responsive to the justice needs of all Kenyans.

“Our journey to expand access to justice across Kenya requires partnerships, especially given the budgetary constraints that the Judiciary faces. The establishment of the Kamwangi Law Court here in Gatundu North is a remarkable example of what can be accomplished through collaboration,” said the CJ.

She added that Kamwangi Law Courts launch will help locals overcome geographical barriers and ensure that residents can access justice without undue hardship of having to travel long distances to neighboring constituencies to access court services.

“Under the Judiciary’s blueprint, Social Transformation Through Access to Justice (STAJ), we envision broadening access to justice to all Kenyans, including the vulnerable and marginalized. Millions of Kenyans aspire to access judicial services that can transform their lives, and today, the Kamwangi Magistrates’ Court brings us closer to realizing that vision,” added Justice Koome.

Kamwangi Magistrates’ Court, with jurisdiction over criminal and civil matters, will be an essential part of our growing network of Magistrates’ courts across the country.

The Judiciary aims to reduce the proximity of courts to less than 100 kilometers for every Kenyan.

The goal is to establish a magistrates’ court in each of the 290 constituencies in the country.

The launch of Kamwangi Magistrates’ Court marks the 141st such court; however, this means that 149 constituencies still lack a magistrates’ court.

“I therefore take this opportunity to call upon leaders in the other 149 constituencies where we still don’t have courts, to join hands and partner with us so that we can work together to ensure that court services are easily accessible for all Kenyans across all the 290 constituencies,” said Justice Koome.

