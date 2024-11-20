KNHRC says 1,376 arbitrary arrests documented since June

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) recorded a total of 1,376 arbitrary arrests and 610 cases of injuries between June 18 and November 2024.

KNCHR Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris stated that twenty-six people remain missing after 74 cases of enforced disappearances were reported during the same period.

He noted that most of the injuries were inflicted by security officers on protesters, while twenty-five injuries were caused by protesters to security officers.

“In the wake of the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, personal information such as names, contacts, and locations of individuals—including details of family members—was displayed without their consent,” said Nyeris.

He expressed concern that police abductions and killings were taking the country back to its dark days.

Nyeris also highlighted that twenty-four cases of injuries to journalists were documented by the Media Council of Kenya during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

Several incidents of harassment of journalists by citizens, politicians, and police officers while they were on duty were also reported.

448 Shakahola cult deaths

Additionally, he criticized the profiling of sixteen public benefit organizations as having funded opposition to the Finance Bill, labeling it unconstitutional and contrary to the spirit of the Public Benefits Organization Act 2013, which came into effect in May 2024.

The Commission further reported that in the Shakahola cult murders, it documented 448 deaths, with statements indicating that 600 people are still missing.

“Let us embrace unity to build our beloved motherland. All hands must be on deck. We call for the criminalization of enforced disappearances and the ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance,” Nyeris urged.

He emphasized that the government must remain above board in combating corruption and holding perpetrators accountable, stating that corruption is the biggest barrier to the realization of human rights.

The Commission called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate and recommend charges against any officers implicated in extrajudicial killings.

