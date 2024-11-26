Connect with us

KNH to dispose of 262 unclaimed bodies within 7 days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Kenyatta National Hospital is set to dispose off 262 unclaimed bodies within 7 days.

Through a notice on MyGov newspaper, the hospital urged the public to visit the Farewell Home to identify their loved ones.

“Pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242 [Subsidiary Legislation public health (PUBLIC MORTUARIES) RULES,1991], interested members of the public are therefore requested to identify and collect the bodies within 7 days,” the notice read.

KNH stated that failure to do this will compell the hospital to seek to dispose of the bodies.

