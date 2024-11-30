KMPDU Medics Threaten December Strike Over Unmet Pay, Welfare Demands

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – Unionizable medics under the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) are set to convene a Special Delegates Conference to deliberate on a nationwide strike in December.

The proposed strike stems from the government’s failure to address their long-standing grievances on remuneration and welfare.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah criticized the government for not honouring the return-to-work formula agreed upon after a 56-day strike earlier this year.

“We know it will be a sad situation at that time, but the government is entirely responsible and must take the blame for the innocent Kenyans who will lose their lives during our total shutdown in December,” Atellah warned.

The union’s grievances include a directive from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) that slashed interns’ stipends from Sh206,000 to about Sh70,000, and a failure to implement revised salary scales agreed upon seven months ago.

“The government has had ample time to fulfil its promises but failed to act. When we call the strike, no one should approach us with talks of goodwill or negotiations. Seven months of broken promises is far too long,” Atellah said.

The union has vowed to press on with the strike unless the government takes immediate action to meet their demands.

