KMPDU Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Unmet Government Agreement

KISII, Kenya, Nov 17 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a warning of a nationwide strike unless the government honors the Return to Work formula agreement.

The union’s Secretary General, Davji Atera, speaking at the Kisii branch annual general meeting, said that medics have been facing delays in receiving basic salary arrears, payment to interns, and promotions, which has led to widespread demoralization.

Atera stated that the government has been given a two-week ultimatum to meet the union’s demands, with industrial action set to begin in December if the situation is not addressed. “We will make a final resolution during our Special Delegates Conference on November 30 and urge our members to be prepared,” Atera said.

The union warned that if the government fails to act, it will be the second time doctors will resort to a strike, and this one will be more impactful. KMPDU also called out 15 counties that have already gone on strike, demanding that the government addresses their concerns.

Nyanza Branch KMPDU Chairman, Onyango Ndong’a, urged Migori Governor Ochilo Ayako and Siaya Governor James Orengo to honor the Return to Work formula signed with the county governments. Ndong’a warned that if the counties do not comply within two weeks, a strike will be inevitable. “We are sorry for the citizens of Migori and Siaya counties, but their governments have failed in their constitutional duties,” Ndong’a added.

