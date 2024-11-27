KMPDU asks intern doctors to stay home after Thika suicide case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has directed al intern docors affiliated to it not to repprt to work with immediate effect following the sucide by a medic based in Thika.

Accordng to the union’s Secretary General Davji Atellah, the working conditions have been made worse by a lack of pay for four months.

Speaking during a press conference, the SG expressed his disappointment in the government and stressed that the matter should be addresserd as quickly as possible.

“We find these inhumane acts by the government that does not care about its health workers unacceptable,” he stated.

“This afternoon we are asking the interns to stay at home until such a time that this government will see the need to do the right thing.”

This comes after a 56-day strike by the medics that was called off in May after the government promised to pay interns.

“How many more doctors interns must die for this government to keep its promises?,” Atellah stated.

Atellah further indicated that doctors will on Saturday announce the day the actual strike will begin.

“This coming Saturday, the 30th November all the doctors in kenya from both the public and private sector will congregate in Nairobi to deliberate on this matter and issue a national strike notice,” Davji stated.

“The government is solely to be blamed for the untimely demise of our two young colleagues.”

