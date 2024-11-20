Kizza Besigye’s Wife Demands His Release After Alleged Abduction in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAMPALA, Uganda, Nov 20 — The wife of Ugandan opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye has called for his immediate release following his alleged abduction and detention in a military facility in Kampala.

Dr. Besigye, a four-time Ugandan presidential contender and vocal critic of President Yoweri Museveni, was last seen in Nairobi, where he attended the book launch of Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua on Saturday.

According to his wife Winnie Byanyima, Besigye was forcibly taken and transported across the border to Uganda, where he is now reportedly being held in a military jail.

Authorities in Kenya have not commented on the matter.

Byanyima, who serves as the Executive Director of UNAIDS, took to social media to demand clarity about her husband’s whereabouts.

“I request the government of Uganda to release my husband… He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?” she posted, expressing concern for his safety and calling for legal access to him.

The abduction follows a pattern of targeted actions against opposition figures in Uganda.

In July, 36 Ugandan activists linked to Besigye were arrested in Kisumu, Kenya, and deported to Uganda, where they were charged with treason. The activists alleged they were tortured during their detention.

Besigye’s detention in a military facility has raised concerns about legal violations, as he is a civilian and not subject to military jurisdiction. The incident has sparked criticism from human rights organizations and political observers, who view it as part of a broader crackdown on dissent in Uganda.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Ugandan government has not issued an official statement regarding the allegations, while regional activists have called for an independent investigation into the matter.

About The Author