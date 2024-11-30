Connect with us

Hundreds of families were displaced by floods in parts of Kisumu during rains that started in November 2024 rains, affecting most parts of the country. /Ojwang Joe.

Kisumu Families Flee Floods as Govt Issues Evacuation Orders

The evacuation warnings follow a Kenya Meteorological Department forecast indicating persistent heavy rains in areas including the Highlands East, parts of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and Coastal, North-western, and North-eastern Kenya.

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 24 – Families across Kisumu County are fleeing their homes as relentless rains continue to cause widespread flooding.

The worst-hit areas include Nyando, Muhoroni, Nyakach, Kisumu Central, and Kisumu East, where displaced residents have taken refuge in nearby schools.

The Ministry of Interior has issued temporary evacuation orders in five regions at risk of flooding, including North Eastern, South Eastern, Coast, Central, and South Rift Valley, as heavy rains continue to lash the country.

In a statement dated November 30, the Ministry stated that storms are anticipated in these regions over the weekend but are expected to subside next week.

The Ministry confirmed ongoing evacuations in Kisumu Central Sub-county, specifically in Kapuothe, Nanga, Lower Katuoro, Wigwa, and parts of Dunga. Approximately 200 households have been affected, with nearly 100 acres of crops destroyed.

“A total of 47 households are currently hosted at Nanga Primary School and are receiving humanitarian aid from the State Department for Special Programmes, Red Cross, and other agencies,” the Ministry stated.

In Kisumu Central, the national government, through the State Department for the ASALs and Regional Development, has provided relief aid, including blankets, beans, maize, and cooking oil, as temporary assistance.

Kisumu Central MP Dr. Joshua Oron, who sought government support, emphasized the need for long-term solutions to address the region’s perennial flooding.

“Blocked river mouths are a major cause of water overflowing into homes. We must look into long-term measures to prevent this recurring disaster,” Oron said.

Deputy County Commissioner Bozek Langat appealed to residents in flood-prone areas to prioritize safety.

“Better to lose property than lives. Please, avoid returning to your homes until the rains subside,” Langat advised.

He assured residents of sufficient rations and announced plans to construct dykes along River Nyamasaria after the rains to mitigate future flooding.

The Kisumu County Government has also pledged medical supplies to evacuation centers housing displaced families.

In Nyando, the situation remains critical, with most families forced out of their homes after River Nyando burst its banks, exacerbating the crisis in the flood-stricken region. Authorities continue to coordinate relief efforts as heavy rains persist.

