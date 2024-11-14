Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu County partners with Netherlands to eliminate flooding in Nyando basin

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 14 – A Netherlands organization in collaboration with the County Government of Kisumu has launched an ambitious program to the tune of Sh. 4.9 billion for a period of over 10 years to address the perennial flooding within the Nyando Basin.

The Board of Ahero/Awasi Municipality headed by its chairman Prof Humphrey Oborah says the programme has the capacity to deal with the flooding.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prof Oborah says flooding has remained a menace for the locals’ time immemorial and any support geared towards its elimination is welcomed.

“Coupled with my international networks, I have brought international partners known as trust 2 impact from the Netherlands to help us deal with flooding,” he said.

He noted that the organization has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the County Government of Kisumu for the interventions in the flood prone areas.

Prof Oborah says most of the flood victims have been living on food donations by the national and county governments.

“It is time we put an end to food donations to our people by coming up with measures that will deal with this flood menace,” he said.

He says the solutions to the flooding must be homegrown.

He noted that the program aims to reclaim the ecological system destroyed within the Nyando region besides re-afforestation of the degraded hilly areas within Awasi, Muhoroni and Nyakach areas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking in Kisumu on Wednesday during the official opening of the organization’s office located at Africa Talent Campus, Prof Oborah says the community stands to benefit from the program immensely.

“When we finally grow trees and crops with science and data in the background, we can be sure we will increase crop production and increase tree cover to tap on the carbon credit,” he said.

Prof Oborah says the program has short, medium and long term goals with the short term starting with a pilot project in Nyando Sub County.

He says the project aims to identify the right crops, trees to be planted by the community.

“In the medium term and with finances from our international partners, we will go big on agricultural production, agroforestry and afforestation,” he said.

Kisumu County Assembly Majority Leader who is also representing Ahero ward MCA Ken Ooko says the step to combat flooding issues within Nyando will go a long way in alleviating sufferings of the locals.

Ooko says the project, which also has a component on building dykes, aims to unite the locals and experts in creating sustainable and locally tailored solutions to address issues affecting climate change.  

“Every year, this region receives a lot of rainfall that leaves a trail of destruction to property and loss of lives and we are happy to learn that solution is now coming our way,” he said.

He told the people of Nyando to own the project, terming it a timely intervention to the annual flooding menace.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ooko says the successful implementation of the project will help in its scaling up to other sub counties within the county.

An official from the Netherlands organization, says they will work closely with the communities, have them empowered to develop local solutions for local problems.

The forum brought flood victims drawn from Nyando, Kisumu East and Muhoroni, where they expressed optimism on the program.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS, Africa International University Launch Psychosocial Support Program to tackle mental health day in officers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 —The National Police Service(NPS) launched a new Psychosocial Support Training Program in a move towards addressing mental health challenges affecting...

12 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

PS Omollo calls for regional efforts to counter violent extremism in East Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13—An initiative involving three East African countries aimed at consolidating peace efforts and fighting violent extremism was rolled in Nairobi on...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Conflicts, delayed financial remittance hinder EAC, EALA progress

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13-National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has taken helm of the Bureau of East Africa Community Speaker amidst challenges facing the region...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Chirchir defends Adani against graft, tax evasion claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has refuted claims of corruption and tax evasion surrounding Adani Limited, stating...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Whitman resigns as US envoy to Kenya amid sustained pressure on social media

Whitman revealed that she had submitted her resignation to President Joe Biden.

19 hours ago

Capital Health

KEMRI, Tonix Pharmaceuticals partner to conduct Phase I clinical trial for TNX-801, an mpox vaccine

The partnership deal will see Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company, design and conduct a Phase I clinical trial of the vaccine designed to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo says Azimio in talks with like-minded parties to consolidate opposition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has confirmed that the Azimio coalition is in active talks with other parties and individuals...

19 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Azimio coalition in talks with like-minded parties as it seeks to consolidate Opposition – Kalonzo

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

20 hours ago