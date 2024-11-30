Connect with us

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaks at the Kenya Editors Guild Annual Convention in Nakuru on November 29, 2024.

Kindiki Vows Justice for Journalists Brutalized During Gen Z Protests

Several journalists were brutalized as they covered the protests, which erupted in various parts of the country.
Rights groups documented over 60 fatalities during the demonstrations, most of them caused by police gunfire.

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured justice for journalists brutalized by police during the Gen Z protests in June, sparked by the Finance Bill.

Speaking on Thursday at the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) Annual Convention in Nakuru, Kindiki promised to personally follow up on the case of Kameme TV journalist Catherine Wanjeri, who was shot and seriously injured by police.

“I undertake to follow up on this matter, and I can assure you that the perpetrator will face justice as soon as the new leadership of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is in place,” Kindiki said.

But despite the grim toll, no charges have been brought against the law enforcers implicated in the deaths.

Kindiki emphasized the government’s commitment to holding the responsible officer accountable, stating, “We will establish who was responsible and ensure they are held to account.”

He also called for strengthened collaboration between the government and the media, emphasizing the need for open communication and mutual respect.

“I see no reason why we should not have an avenue for dialogue. Some of you work within government offices, including my own,” he said, underscoring the importance of upholding the rule of law and constitutional order.

The Deputy President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to respecting judicial decisions, referencing a recent High Court ruling that declared sections of the Kenya Information and Communications Act unconstitutional. The ruling curtailed the Communications Authority of Kenya’s power to set media standards, reinforcing the independence of the Media Council of Kenya.

“We will obey court orders. There should be no doubt or debate because we are a country governed by the rule of law,” Kindiki stated.

