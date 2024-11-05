Kindiki urges religious-affiliated universities to counter cults

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged religious-affiliated universities to take a more active role in countering misaligned religious doctrines and cults by ensuring that clerics are adequately trained and equipped to represent the true teachings of their faiths.

Speaking at State House in Nairobi on Tuesday during the awarding of charters to the Islamic University of Kenya and the National Intelligence and Research University, Kindiki expressed concern over the rise of rogue religious figures with questionable docrines , potentially leading to harmful consequences.

“I expect that you will help this administration to ensure that people in the education sector, especially those with a faith inclination, assist the government in ensuring that religious educators [are] well-trained and represent the values of their religion,” he said.

Extremists

He referenced the growing problem of religious extremism and misconduct, which has at times led to security breaches in the country.

“In the past, we have had to deal with serious security breaches resulting from the teachings and actions of people claiming to be representatives of the Christian faith.”

The Deputy President’s remarks came amid heightened concerns over the role of religious leaders in recent tragic events.

One of the most chilling incidents in recent months has been the Shakahola massacre, where over 400 people died under the influence of cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Mackenzie allegedly led his followers to starve themselves to death in a remote area of Shakahola, a forest located about two hours’ drive west of Malindi.

Police arrested Mackenzie in April after the discovery of 429 bodies, including children, in mass graves.

Many of the victims showed signs of both starvation and assault.

The Deputy President emphasized the need for religious education institutions to be vigilant in preparing clerics who can help steer their communities away from harmful and extreme interpretations of religious texts.

He called on these institutions to support the government’s efforts in maintaining religious integrity and safeguarding public security.

