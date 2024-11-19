Kindiki urges public officials to work harder, smarter and efficiently

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has made a passionate call for all public officials to work harder, smarter, faster, and more efficiently to keep pace with Kenya’s vibrant democracy.

Speaking at State House Nairobi on Tuesday, Kindiki emphasized the government’s critical role in addressing the needs of the people.

“It is my humble view that, in the context of Kenya’s vibrant democracy, we must work harder, faster, and more efficiently to keep pace with the dynamic nature of our country,” he said.

Kindiki reiterated his commitment to working closely with all public officials to ensure the government delivers on its mandate for the welfare of Kenyans.

He stressed the importance of public officials honoring their commitments to the people, highlighting that accountability demands transparency, regular reporting, and evaluation.

“I promise you, from where I sit, to support you and work with all other colleagues as we collectively deliver a better Kenya—an inclusive Kenya that is sensitive to the needs of its people,” said Kindiki.

The Deputy President also called for greater harmony and coherence between the arms and levels of government for the benefit of the public.

He pointed out that the various arms and levels of government are part of a single entity—the Government of the Republic of Kenya—and should work seamlessly together.

“We are all part of one government of the Republic of Kenya,” Kindiki said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Under your leadership, Your Excellency, we hope to build greater harmony and coherence among the arms of government and the two levels of government.”

Kindiki further defended his call for unity, emphasizing that public officials serve on behalf of the people.

He reminded officials that the sovereign power rests with the people of Kenya, underscoring the need for smooth and effective leadership.

About The Author