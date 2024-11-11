Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki pledges to help President Ruto implement UDA manifesto

The Deputy President asserted that the ruling party will join hands with other institutions to solve issues affecting the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has pledged to assist President William Ruto implement the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) manifesto.

Speaking after he took over as deputy party leader, a position previously held by Rigathi Gachagua, Kindiki stated that he will also be at the forefront of promoting party ideals.

He indicated that he will focus on the party’s five pillars which include Agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise(MSME) Economy, Housing and Settlement, Healthcare and the Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy.

“In recognition and appreciation of the pivotal role of political parties in governance and growth of democracy, with tremendous honour and respect, accepted to be Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), pursuant to the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in a meeting held at the Party Headquarters,” he stated.

The Deputy President asserted that the ruling party will join hands with other institutions to solve issues affecting the country.

Kindiki pledged his loyalty to the party to ensure delivery for to the people regardless of their background.

“I want to assure you of my unwavering party to the ideals that our party stands for. I will work with all the organs established under our party constitution for the good and better performance of our party,” he said.

Kindiki took over as UDAs Deputy Party Leader after the decision-making organ of the party designated it to him.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) chaired by the National Chairperson Cecily Mbarire resolved to designate Kindiki for the position effective immediately citing the unsuitability of Gachagua on the account of his impeachment.

“The National Executive Committee Now Resolves: To designate H.E. Prof. Kithure Kindiki, EGH as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance Party effective immediately,” said the National Chairperson.

The ruling party organ detailed that the impeachment of Gachagua has deemed him unfit to hold any public office after the Senate found him guilty of five charges against him including attack on judiciary and abuse of office.

“The national executive committee notes: That by virtue of the resolution of the National Assembly and the vote of the Senate and by operation of Articles 75 (3) and145 (7) of the Constitution of Kenya as read together with Article 8.2.19 of the UDA Party Constitution, H.E. Rigathi Gachagua is unable to perform the duties of the office of Deputy Party Leader and subsequently ceases to hold office as Deputy Party leader,”Mbarire said.

Gachagua was removed from office after he was impeached in a historic vote in Parliament last month.

He becomes the first deputy president to be removed from office in this way since impeachment was introduced in Kenya’s 2010 constitution.

The 59-year-old, who was once a close ally of President William Ruto, faced 11 charges including insubordination to the president, inciting ethnic violence, corruption, undermining government and money laundering, among others

