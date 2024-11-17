Kindiki: Govt open to criticism by clergy, non-state actors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asserted that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime has no issue with inputs by non-state actors including the church and non-governmental organizations on government delivery.

Speaking during a church service in Kirinyanga County, the Deputy President acknowledged the teething problems facing the government flagship projects including the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) which will be ironed out through concerted efforts.

His comments came in response to a scathing statement by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), who had raised concerns over his administration’s handling of several issues, including taxation, corruption, and unfulfilled promises.

“The government has no fight with the church because we know government world are led by humans. Humans sometimes their hard work is never complete and therefore we are open to receive opinions on how we can improve the government performance for the sake of Kenyans,” he said.

“This administration recognizes the input of other voices in particular we have no problem with the input by the church, civil society and all members of the society,”

Kindiki assured that despite myriad of challenges facing the government especially on the rollout of the manifesto of the Kenya Kwanza Regime; ultimately they will surmount them for betterment of the lives of Kenyans.

“We have a good future as a country, we have problems but the solution to the challenges is not incitement, hatred and arguments but listening to each other opinions and sorting out the issues raised,” the Deputy President remarked.

The second in command called for peace arguing that constructive criticism issued with respect from different quarters on several government projects will help address the transition challenges in several sector including the shift to the new university funding formula

“You don’t have to be rough to be effective…the former president said we are one people and Kenya is one country from Mombasa to Turkana…We must defend the unity of our country by staying in peace and knowing we don’t choose where we are born,” Kindiki urged.

Kindiki acknowledged ills raised about government performance on issues surrounding corruption and accountability noting that addressing these issues was essential for creating an equitable environment for all regardless of their ethnic or political affiliation.

“This country has enough opportunities and I know they could be gaps here and there.They are things the young people have told us about improving they way we conduct ourselves especially those in leadesrship.We must protect public property and fight corruption,”

Catholic bishops’ lobby accused the Kenya Kwanza regime of perpetuating “a culture of lies” and using the State machinery to silence critics.

The Chairman of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, on Thursday led the bishops in calling out the government for failing to keep its election pledges, failing to listen to cries of ordinary people, and clawing back on Kenya’s democratic gains.

The church leaders openly criticised Ruto and his entire leadership, with Archbishop Muhatia saying a huge number of Kenyans no longer trust the government they voted in two years ago.

“The culture of lies is swiftly replacing the integrity and respect that Kenyans deserve. Basically, it seems that truth does not exist, and if it does, it is only what the government says,” Archibishop Muhatia said.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the Kenyans have helplessly tolerated the lies told to them constantly by the politicians. Kenyans must learn not to applaud or validate the lies that the politicians tell them, but rather must resolve to seek and be led by the truth.”

