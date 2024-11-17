Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: Govt open to criticism by clergy, non-state actors

His comments came in response to a scathing statement by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asserted that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime has no issue with inputs by non-state actors including the church and non-governmental organizations on government delivery.

Speaking during a church service in Kirinyanga County, the Deputy President acknowledged the teething problems facing the government flagship projects including the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) which will be ironed out through concerted efforts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His comments came in response to a scathing statement by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), who had raised concerns over his administration’s handling of several issues, including taxation, corruption, and unfulfilled promises.

“The government has no fight with the church because we know government world are led by humans. Humans sometimes their hard work is never complete and therefore we are open to receive opinions on how we can improve the government performance for the sake of Kenyans,” he said.

“This administration recognizes the input of other voices in particular we have no problem with the input by the church, civil society and all members of the society,”

Kindiki assured that despite myriad of challenges facing the government especially on the rollout of the manifesto of the Kenya Kwanza Regime; ultimately they will surmount them for betterment of the lives of Kenyans.

 “We have a good future as a country, we have problems but the solution to the challenges is not incitement, hatred and arguments but listening to each other opinions and sorting out the issues raised,” the Deputy President remarked.

The second in command called for peace arguing   that constructive criticism issued with respect from different quarters on several government projects will help address the transition challenges in several sector including the shift to the new university funding formula

“You don’t have to be rough to be effective…the former president said we are one people and Kenya is one country from Mombasa to Turkana…We must defend the unity of our country by staying in peace and knowing we don’t choose where we are born,” Kindiki urged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kindiki acknowledged ills raised about government performance on issues surrounding corruption and accountability noting that addressing these issues was essential for creating an equitable environment for all regardless of their ethnic or political affiliation.

“This country has enough opportunities and I know they could be gaps here and there.They are things the young people have told us about improving they way we conduct ourselves especially those in leadesrship.We must protect public property and fight corruption,”

Catholic bishops’ lobby accused the Kenya Kwanza regime of perpetuating “a culture of lies” and using the State machinery to silence critics.

The Chairman of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, on Thursday led the bishops in calling out the government for failing to keep its election pledges, failing to listen to cries of ordinary people, and clawing back on Kenya’s democratic gains.

The church leaders openly criticised Ruto and his entire leadership, with Archbishop Muhatia saying a huge number of Kenyans no longer trust the government they voted in two years ago.

“The culture of lies is swiftly replacing the integrity and respect that Kenyans deserve. Basically, it seems that truth does not exist, and if it does, it is only what the government says,” Archibishop Muhatia said.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the Kenyans have helplessly tolerated the lies told to them constantly by the politicians. Kenyans must learn not to applaud or validate the lies that the politicians tell them, but rather must resolve to seek and be led by the truth.”

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) DP Kindiki affirms govt openness to input from church

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Gachagua urges respect for the clergy when they voice concerns of national interest

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

6 mins ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop using chiefs, police to monitor sermons: Gachagua

Gachagua alleged that chiefs have been directed by certain state forces to monitor sermons by the clergy as a means of intimidation.

41 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Biosafety Authority assures Senators of safety of GMO products in the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – The National Biosafety Authority(NBA) has assured Senators and Kenyans in general of the GMOs and their derived products in...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop attack on clergy, it will lead to your downfall, Gachagua warns MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto’s allies who have criticized the Catholic Bishop for their...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Joseph Muraya Elected CJAK Chairperson, Vows to Champion Journalists’ Rights, Mental Wellness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Joseph Muraya, a seasoned journalist and a leading figure in Kenya’s crime reporting landscape, has been elected as the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDU Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Unmet Government Agreement

KISII, Kenya, Nov 17 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a warning of a nationwide strike unless the government...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Promises Review of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Response to Concerns

EMBU, Kenya, Nov 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will review the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program to address concerns...

4 hours ago