Kindiki confident next Interior CS will tackle rising abductions, femicide cases

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has expressed confidence that his successor as Cabinet Secretary for the Interior will address emerging security challenges, including the growing cases of abductions and femicide in the country.

Kindiki, who served as Interior CS for two years before being appointed Kenya’s third Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution, delivered his exit address on Thursday, emphasizing the need for continued progress in tackling the​ emerging issues.

President William Ruto has yet to nominate a substantive Interior CS.

In the interim, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi is temporarily overseeing the role.

“​I pray that my successor will build on the gains we made and succeed in rolling back the emerging reports of mysterious disappearances, abductions, and femicide,” Kindiki said, urging his successor to build on the work accomplished during his tenure.

Cases of abductions and femicide have been on the rise in Kenya, prompting President Ruto to call on security agencies to take urgent action.

The National Police Service Commission has come under scrutiny over the rising abductions, although Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has denied any police involvement in the incidents.

Meanwhile, while femicide remains isolated, the growing number of cases has sparked outrage and concern across the country.

The latest of these tragedies was the brutal killing of three women in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The prime suspect in the murders, Ethiopian national Hashim Dagane Muhumed, is currently in police custody.

He has been detained for 21 days to allow police to complete their investigations.

