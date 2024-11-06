Kindiki condoles with family of late Harambee House police officer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 6—Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condoled with the family of a deceased police officer who was attached to the Harambee House Annex office.

The deceased officer passed on at 42 after suffering an illness.

The deceased,Jane Kagwiria, had been assigned security duties at the building which houses the office of the Deputy President.

In his condolence message to the late officer’s family, Kindiki who served as the country’s Interior Cabinet Secretary prior to his current role,wished them peace and comfort as they cope with the loss of their loved one.

Further, the Deputy President celebrated the late officer for serving the country diligently while she was alive.

“Rest in Peace Jane Kagwiria our sister. You have served our country well,” Kindiki said in his Wednesday.

“We pray for grace and abundant favour for your family.”

The deceased was recruited into the Administration Police Service(APS) in 2003.

The late officer will be laid to rest on November 9 at her parents home in Meru’s Bwethaa village.

