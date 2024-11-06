Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki condoles with family of late Harambee House police officer

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 6—Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condoled with the family of a deceased police officer who was attached to the Harambee House Annex office.

The deceased officer passed on at 42 after suffering an illness.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The deceased,Jane Kagwiria, had been assigned security duties at the building which houses the office of the Deputy President.

In his condolence message to the late officer’s family, Kindiki who served as the country’s Interior Cabinet Secretary prior to his current role,wished them peace and comfort as they cope with the loss of their loved one.

Further, the Deputy President celebrated the late officer for serving the country diligently while she was alive.

“Rest in Peace Jane Kagwiria our sister. You have served our country well,” Kindiki said in his Wednesday.

“We pray for grace and abundant favour for your family.”

The deceased was recruited into the Administration Police Service(APS) in 2003.

The late officer will be laid to rest on November 9 at her parents home in Meru’s Bwethaa village.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Free University in varsities a mirage over financial burden, education agencies say

University Fund Chief Executive Officer George Monari dismissed assertions on free education for varsity students saying its not economically viable at the moment.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo calls on IEBC to emulate US in election results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to draw lessons from the...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Ghost students’ menace in universities to persist over legal framework loopholes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Taxpayers might continue losing billions to ghost students due to the lack of a legal framework compelling universities to...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to Jet off Juba on mission to bolster peace, economic relations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – President William Ruto is set to jet off to Juba today for an official visit to consolidate the South...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA pushes for senior officers to held accountable for crimes by their juniors

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 6 – High Ranking police officers will be held criminally responsible for serious offenses committed by their juniors if Members of...

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Universities must uphold the high standard of academic excellence: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Universities must uphold the highest standards of academic excellence as they are the engine of Kenya’s human capital development,...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to launch safe spaces campaign to address gender disparity, GBV

Nairobi Kenya, Nov 5 – The government is set to launch safe space campaigns geared towards addressing the gender disparity and increasing femicide cases...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNHCR wants Interior CS, IG sanctioned over rights violations during Gen Z protests

Progress in investigating the incidents has also hit a snag, as most of the officers controlling the protests concealed their identities.

1 day ago