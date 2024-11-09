Kindiki Champions Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission Candidature During Botswana Visit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GABORONE, Botswana Nov 9– Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has voiced Kenya’s strong support for Raila Odinga’s bid to chair the African Union Commission (AUC) during his official visit to Gaborone. This move comes shortly after Kenya formally launched Odinga’s candidacy, positioning him as a leader capable of tackling Africa’s conflicts and driving the continent’s economic recovery from poverty.

While in Botswana, Kindiki, representing President William Ruto, engaged in bilateral talks with President Duma Gideon Boko. The discussions focused on advancing cooperation in key areas, including climate change, tourism, trade in coffee, tea, and beef, horticulture and floriculture, mining, cooperatives management, and regional peace and security.

“Kenya considers Botswana an ally in continental economic development, peace, and security,” Kindiki stated, emphasizing the long-standing relationship between the two nations. “Our shared experiences in politics, democracy, and trade date back to the independence struggle.”

The Deputy President also highlighted the presence of over 1,200 Kenyan professionals working in Botswana, particularly in governance and education. “We deeply appreciate the cordial treatment our citizens have received, as they have significantly contributed to Botswana’s development,” he added.

Kindiki’s discussions with President Boko underscored both countries’ commitment to enhancing climate resilience and supporting sustainable trade practices. He further presented Kenya’s formal request for Botswana’s support in Odinga’s AUC chairmanship bid, stressing the importance of the position for advancing peace and stability across Africa.

“Supporting Raila Odinga’s candidacy is crucial for advancing our shared goals of peace, stability, and prosperity on the continent,” Kindiki affirmed.

This visit marks another step in strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic and economic ties with Botswana, with a focus on fostering collaboration in sectors critical to both nations’ growth and regional stability.

