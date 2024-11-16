Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki acknowledges catholic development footprint

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has lauded the Catholic Church for its transformative role in the country’s social development amidst the latter’s sharp criticism on the government.

Speaking during the installation during the installation of Rt. Reverend Peter Kimani as Embu Diocese Bishop, the Deputy President highlighted the significant contributions the church has made in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and community development.

He emphasized the enduring partnership between faith-based organizations and the government, acknowledging the church’s dedication to uplifting underserved communities.

“The Catholic Church has been really beneficial to the country because a lot of schools even in the tertiary institutions, hospitals, water projects and other projects in the country has been funded by the Catholic Church. So as Kenyans we are grateful to the Catholic Bishop,” Kindiki noted.

Despite the Catholic Church Bishop issuing a ‘hard-hitting’ statement on the government on economic and political policies, Kindiki commended  them for their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Kenyans.

He  highlighted how the church has gone beyond its spiritual mandate to actively address critical societal needs which has significantly contributed to national development and poverty alleviation efforts.

“This is a sign that the church looks at the holistic development of the people of Kenya not just the spiritual nourishment but also their social economic well being,”the Deputy President remarked.

The Deputy President called on faith-based organizations to remain steadfast in their role as pillars of moral and spiritual guidance for the nation emphasizing the importance of the church in fostering unity and harmony among Kenyans, especially during challenging times.

Acknowledging the country’s current socio-economic and security challenges, Kindiki hailed the church for its unwavering prayers and efforts in guiding the nation toward shared prosperity.

“I want to urge the Church to continue praying for the nation,we need prayers.We need peace so that we can be united, peaceful and co-exist in harmony.I plead with the church to continue paryaing for the country so that we can have a secure nation,”Kindiki remarked.

This comes amidst sharp criticism by catholic bishops’ lobby who accused the Kenya Kwanza regime of perpetuating “a culture of lies” and using the State machinery to silence critics.

The Chairman of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, on Thursday led the bishops in calling out the government for failing to keep its election pledges, failing to listen to cries of ordinary people, and clawing back on Kenya’s democratic gains.

The church leaders openly criticised Ruto and his entire leadership, with Archbishop Muhatia saying a huge number of Kenyans no longer trust the government they voted in two years ago.

“The culture of lies is swiftly replacing the integrity and respect that Kenyans deserve. Basically, it seems that truth does not exist, and if it does, it is only what the government says,” Archibishop Muhatia said.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the Kenyans have helplessly tolerated the lies told to them constantly by the politicians. Kenyans must learn not to applaud or validate the lies that the politicians tell them, but rather must resolve to seek and be led by the truth.”

